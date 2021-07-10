A MAN was arrested in Haverfordwest last night for driving whilst on cannabis.
Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested in Haverfordwest late yesterday evening (July 9), for providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis.
"Blood samples were provided at custody before the man was released under investigation, pending analysis of his samples."
