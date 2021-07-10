PAUL Sartori Hospice at Home has been awarded over £1,000 from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Sustainable Development Fund which will contribute towards 'telematic devices'.

Telematic devices are an instrument used to reduce carbon emissions.

The support from this fund has enabled the local charity to realise a development to reduce carbon emissions through its vans.

Three vans have been fitted with the devices which are based at the charity’s Warehouse in Snowdrop Lane, Haverfordwest.

This initiative will be trialled, and the impact measured over 3 years, during which time the vans will cover tens of thousands of miles collecting donations and delivering pre-loved items in and around the county.

Graeme Marshalsey, warehouse manager at Sartori Warehouse and Home Furnishings Store, said the devices will provide many benefits for the vans.

“These tracking devices fitted onto our warehouse vans will enable route optimisation and increase fuel economy, which will keep our costs down as well,” said Graeme.

“We are delighted to have received funding from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Sustainable Development Fund to proceed with this additional step which is part of an overall increase in the charity’s commitment to improve the impact on the climate.”

Jessica Morgan, funding and grants officer for Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, said she hoped more would come from the project.

“We are pleased to support Paul Sartori who are embedding carbon reduction activities in their work and responding proactively to the climate emergency,” said Jessica.

“We hope this project will inspire other charitable groups in the county to apply to the Sustainable Development Fund.”

The charity is making a number of steps to support the climate, and this is in addition to the recent installation of solar panels at its main office at Paul Sartori House.