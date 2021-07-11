Aldi is introducing mouth-watering 100% British Lamb Tikka Masala Burgers to its weekly fresh meat deals.

The company claim the new supermarket burger range is a first of its kind in the UK.

The burgers come in a pack of two for £2.69 and will be available in stores nationwide from Thursday, July 15.

Perfect for the BBQ, these supermarket-first lamb burgers launch after it was revealed that Tikka Masala is the curry of choice for over a third (38%) of Brits, firmly placing it as the nation’s favourite!

Seasoned with traditional aromatic tandoor spices, the succulent meat is packed full of flavour for customers to enjoy.

The burgers come in a pack of two for £2.69. (Aldi)

The supermarket chain has even put together a list of ingredients for shoppers to enjoy the burgers in the very best way.

The German retailer recommends pairing the Lamb Tikka Masala Burgers with Specially Selected Sliced Brioche Burger Buns (£0.95, 200g) and adding sweet Bilash Mango Chutney, available for £1.09.

The supermarket said adding crunchy Bilash Plain Poppadums (£0.79, 64g) and Aldi’s flavour-packed Let’s Party Indian Snack Selection (£2.49, 504g) will help create the ultimate Indian inspired feast the whole family can enjoy - without breaking the bank.

Although the supermarket chain warned customers will have to be fast as the burgers are available for a limited time only.

Available in store, online, via Deliveroo and Click and Collect via the Aldi website.