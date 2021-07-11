HAVERFORDWEST Golf Club was delighted to recently host the Ladies Open Day event.
Report Michael Thomas:
As the lockdown shackles slowly and safely ease the competitive golf season gets into full swing.
The sun shone on Wednesday, June 30, as the Ladies section hosted a three-player team open event, attracting 75 players from all over West Wales.
It was a combined team from Carmarthen and Derllys Court who were to be the eventual winners with a tremendous score of 84 points.
Running alongside the open competition the Haverfordwest Ladies competed for the Green Bower Salver.
New2Golf graduate Pippa Raggett took the prize, holding off a strong challenge from Elspeth Owen.
Ladies Captain Christine Frankton was delighted with the turnout and thanked her colleagues for all the hard work that had gone into making the day a huge success. She also thanked the green staff for the excellent state of the course, and the caterers, for fine fare despite COVID restrictions.
2021 Competition Results:
Ladies:
June Medal: Christine Frankton 88(21) Nett 67
27 Hole Medal Competition: Jayne Noble Nett 97, Runner up Jean Lewis Nett 108
Handicap Cup: Heather Buckett 98(29) Nett 69, Jayne Noble 85(18) Nett 69
Perrot & Rowland Trophy: Jo Adams 98(25) Nett 73, Jayne Noble 97(18) Nett76
Green Bower Salver: Pippa Raggett (47 pts), Elspeth Owen (40 pts)
Honours Competitions:
Don Baker Trophy: Mike Sauro (39pts), Shane Morrissey (38pts)
WH George Cup: Ben John (40pts), Peter Brickle (36pts)
Goodridge Cup: Byron Williams (40 pts), Anthony John (39pts)
Seniors Rocker: Chris Topliss (43 pts), Glyn Morgans (39pts)
Arnolds Down Trophy: Lee John (45 pts), David John (40pts)
President’s Putter: Dillon James (5up), Thomas Price (2up)
Veteran’s Putter: Anthony John (40pts), Paul Thomas (38pts)
Racecourse Trophy: Dillon James (42pts), Shane Morrissey (40pts)
Millennium Mixed Cup: Pratibha & Prakash Kanse (41 pts), Jane & John Rees (39 pts)
Men’s Monthly Medal:
April: Ian May 78(12) Nett 66
May: Jack Hess 84(21) Nett 63
June: Andrew Sargent 81(17) Nett 64
Open Events:
Seniors Singles: Gary Corby (43pts)
Texas Scramble: Winning Team - Angela Mee, Richard Mee, Penny Thomas, Mike Thomas 69 (21) Nett 48
Ladies Team: Winning Team – Tracey Dix, Trudi Evans (both Carmarthen) & Sarah Phillips (Derllys Court) 84 pts, Runners Up – Diane Gough, Jayne Noble & Jo Adams (all Haverfordwest) 81 pts.
