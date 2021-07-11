A SECOND arrest for drug driving was made in the county town in the space of 24 hours.

A man was arrested in Haverfordwest for driving on cannabis on Saturday night (June 10).

A man was also arrested for a near identical incident on June 9.

Pembrokeshire Road Policing released a statement saying: "A man was arrested for providing a positive drug wipe for cannabis, following a stop check in Haverfordwest late last night.

"The man provided blood samples at custody before being released under investigation, pending analysis of his blood samples."