HYWEL Dda University Health Board praised young people across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire who have played an important role in helping to keep local communities safe and supported throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The health board complemented the efforts of the younger generation who have followed the rules to stay safe, protect themselves and those around them and, more recently, come forward for vaccination.
Maria Battle, Chair said: “I have been so proud to see how everyone has pulled together to help over the last year, including our younger population.
"We are incredibly grateful to them for their contribution, such as sharing important information and advice with other young people. It was humbling to see how many of them raced towards the pandemic to work or volunteer in the NHS especially during the darker times when we were all afraid.”
If you are aged between 18 and 29 years, you are urged to protect yourself and others by getting vaccinated and, to safeguard your ability to enjoy day-to-day life, take precautions to avoid further spread (e.g. good hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing a face covering where needed).
