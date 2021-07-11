HAVERFORDWEST County have signed Swansea City Under-23s winger Mason Jones-Thomas on a one-year deal, ahead of their new Cymru Premier campaign.

Jones-Thomas is well known by assistant manager Gary Richards, after progressing through the junior ranks at the Liberty Stadium, before being offered a professional contract.

Although he hasn't made a first team appearance, he was a regular throughout the Academy sides, and also spent part of last season with Cymru Premier rivals Penybont.

Manager Wayne Jones said he was delighted to have the highly-rated 20 year-old on board.

“Mason is a good young player, with lots of potential," said Jones. "He is pacey with good energy, and will provide another option for us in wide areas”.

Since joining the Swans the age of seven, Jones-Thomas has been in Swansea set-up right the way through to signing his scholarship in the summer of 2017.

Two years later he put pen to paper on his first professional contract with the club; signing a fresh one-year deal while joining with the under-23s squad on a permanent basis.

He links up again with coach Gary ‘Waggy’ Richards, who has joined the Bluebirds as assistant manager to Wayne Jones for the 2021/22 season.

Richards coached at numerous age group levels at Swansea, coaching the likes of Joe Allen, Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Connor Roberts and Daniel James.

The Bluebirds have also signed goalkeeper Lee Idzi from Barry Town United, midfielder Henry Jones from Bala Town, and right-back Dylan Rees from Cardiff Met.

The squad numbers for next season have been confirmed as follows: 1 Lee Idzi; 2 Jazz Richards; 3 Daniel Summerfield; 4 Elliot Scotcher; 5 Alaric Jones; 6 Scott Tancock; 7 Ricky Watts; 8 Corey Shephard; 9 Ben Fawcett; 10 Henry Jones; 11 Jack Wilson; 12 Dylan Rees; 13 Wojciech Gajda; 14 Kurtis Rees; 16 Kieran Lewis; 17 Mason Jones-Thomas; 19 Josh Le Grice; 20 Daniel James; 21 Kyle Patten.

Meanwhile, Haverfordwest County slipped to a narrow 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Cymru South outfit Briton Ferry Llansawel on Friday night.

Trailing 2-0 at the interval, the Bluebirds had the better of the second half, with Ben Fawcett, Henry Jones and Elliot Scotcher going close, before Jack Wilson halved the deficit.

Dan James and Fawcett were both unlucky not to equalise for the Bluebirds, who have also arranged pre-season friendlies at Ammanford, Cardiff Met, Aberystwyth and Merthyr.