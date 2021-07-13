SPAN Arts is asking Pembrokeshire people what they think the community arts charity's future should look like.

The arts charity, which is driven by the core belief that the arts have the power to improve people's lives and wellbeing, is now thinking ahead to a time beyond the pandemic, and wants the public's input on what the future should look like

"Span Arts believes in the power of the arts to bring positive social change, but what that change should look like is up to you, the people of Pembrokeshire," said a spokesperson for the charity.

"It is your opinions that matter, and that will shape what Span Arts offers to Pembrokeshire over the coming years. So, we want to hear from you, about your hopes for the arts in Pembrokeshire. What is your experience of the arts, and what would you like to see in the future?"

There is increasing evidence that the arts are beneficial in many ways, including in providing opportunities for social connections, creativity, fun, and in providing benefits for both our physical and mental health. Throughout the pandemic, Span Arts has seen time and again how central the arts are to people's well-being and how they help people to stay connected with our communities.

The charity has held initial consultations and has received a lot of new ideas for the way it can continue to operate.

It is now asking for the public's help in shaping the future of Span Arts. The organisation has created an online form which will take a short amount of time to complete. Completing the form will help Span Arts immensely enabling it to gain a better understanding of what the people of Pembrokeshire want and in turn create new and exciting events and opportunities in the arts.

You can visit span-arts.org.uk to complete the form.