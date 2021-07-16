Valero Energy Corporation, the world’s largest independent oil refiner, refines, markets and supplies energy products to the world from our refinery in Pembroke. Pembroke is one of Western Europe’s largest and most complex refineries, with a total throughput capacity of 270,000 barrels per day.
They currently have the opportunity to recruit the following positions within the Central Maintenance department based at Pembroke Refinery.
Instrument Technician
The successful candidate will be responsible for the safe execution of maintenance activities on industrial instrumentation and control systems located in a hazardous area environment.
Main Responsibilities
•Fault location, repair, calibration and maintenance of all standard field instrumentation and control systems, including programmable logic controllers, safety shutdown systems and distributed control systems.
•Preventative maintenance and proof test procedures on safety related instrumentation systems .
•Application of basic reliability techniques and tools to further enhance the Refinery’s safety and reliability culture.
•Inspection and maintenance of hazardous area equipment.
•Technical support for contractor personnel engaged in instrument maintenance and installation activities.
•A commitment to provide out of hours call out cover and to work extended hours during busy periods.
Electrical Technician
The successful candidate will be responsible for the safe execution of maintenance activities on electrical and distribution systems located in a hazardous area environment.
Main Responsibilities
•Operational switching, fault location, repair and maintenance of electrical distribution equipment up to 132kV, electrical switchgear, motors, motorised operated valves, uninterruptable power systems, control schemes and PLC systems.
•Carry out electrical preventative maintenance (PM’s) / inspections on hazardous area rated electrical equipment.
•Application of basic reliability techniques and tools to further enhance the Refinery’s safety and reliability culture.
•Carry out electrical installations in compliance with the latest electrical wiring regulations.
•Technical support for contractors’ personnel engaged in electrical maintenance and installation activities.
•A commitment to provide out of hours call out cover and to work extended hours during busy periods.
Candidate Requirements
Candidates will be innovative and self-motivated with the ability to work independently with enthusiasm and minimal supervision. You will have completed a recognised training programme and have experience within the oil & gas industry or other continuous process industry. An aptitude for problem solving is essential. You will be ONC/HNC qualified and either hold or be working towards CompEx accreditation.
To apply, please send a detailed CV to pembrokehr@valero.com
Closing Date: Sunday 1st August 2021
