Head down to the Hope Inn in Pembroke on the last Tuesday of every month, and you will be welcomed into a 'Cartoon and Comic Book Club' for free.
The club is there for anybody with a creative outlet, and is hosted by Benjamin Chaple Perrie who wants to share, and create comic books with willing participants.
His mother Susan who helps run the event said: "It's a great way for people to come together and lose themselves in creating something artsy, and Benjamin is very knowledgeable on the subject - it will be on next month as well and runs from 7-9pm."
Susan also runs some other clubs during the month that are called 'Inside and Out' which focuses on arts and crafts, and a poetry club called 'Poetry Plus'. To find out about these groups visit their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bemorecreativetogether.
And to find to take a look at some of Benjamins' art work visit - https://www.deviantart.com/galaxlazar.
