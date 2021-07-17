There will be biscuits, cakes and tea by the pot this August as Cats Protection’s Pawsome Afternoon Tea returns to raise cash for needy kitties near you.
The fundraising celebration provides cat-lovers with the opportunity to host an afternoon tea in a style of their choosing to raise money for the Cats Protection centre or volunteer-run branch of their choice.
This year’s tea will take place throughout August to enable people to meet outdoors or indoors if they wish, while following the latest government guidelines.
Abi Young, organiser of Cats Protection’s Pawsome Afternoon Tea, explained: “You could hold a tea party at home, a bake sale for your office, or enjoy a picnic outdoors - the choice is yours. We have some great tutorials online if you’d like to bake your own cat-shaped treats but whether you bake or buy your delicious goodies to share, every slice you sell helps give down-on-their-luck moggies a second chance.
“Each penny donated makes a big difference, for example £20 raised will feed four cats in care for 25 days, £50 will provide eight tiny kittens with milk for 14 days or £110 will pay for an x-ray for an injured cat. Our branches and centres couldn’t help unwanted cats and kittens without the kindness of our wonderful supporters baking and brewing to keep them on their paws.”
Videos showing how to make a variety of kitty bakes can be found here:
Purrfect pawprint cupcakes - https://youtu.be/sXg6gTMIlRk
Cat-face biscuits - https://youtu.be/sXg6gTMIlRk
Cat-face cupcakes - https://youtu.be/AYJKhPPM07U
Catty-dodger biscuits - https://youtu.be/sXg6gTMIlRk
To find more information about your nearest Cats Protection branch or centre visit www.cats.org.uk/find-us and to take part in this year’s Pawsome Afternoon Tea you can register your tea at www.pawsometea.org and receive top-tips as well as a party pack filled with everything you need to ensure your sale is a great success.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.