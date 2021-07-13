Neyland Cricket Club are into the quarter-finals of the Voneus National Village Cup after winning a bowl-off against Clipstone and Bilsthorpe Cricket Club.
Over 350 teams entered the competition from England, Scotland and Wales, and Neyland have reached the prestigious stage of the last eight.
In the original tie, Neyland travelled to the Mansfield area before rain cut the game short, meaning a reverse tie was necessary.
Clipstone and Bilsthorpe travelled to Pembrokeshire, as did the rain, on Sunday, July 11, where the game again was cut short.
With the visitors on 57-2, the game ended, resulting in the tie to be decided on a bowl-off inside the the Community Hub, which was live streamed by Neyland.
A 4-1 bowl-off victory for Neyland now means that in the last eight of the nationwide competition, the Pembrokeshire side will face South Wingfield Cricket Club from Derbyshire.
