Mike Thomas and John Greggain NHBC site managers in Pembrokeshire have won the first round of the company's flagship competition.
NHBC is a new homes warranty and insurance provider - the company's competition will determine the very best site managers in the UK.
Already Mike who works on the South Meadow Homes LTD site in Pembroke, and John who works on the L Greggain & Co Ltd in Steynton have made it into the top five per cent for winning this round, and gained a Quality Award on behalf of their achievement.
Commenting on the Awards, NHBC Chief Executive Steve Wood said: “Pride in the Job has been pivotal in improving the quality of new homes for more than 40 years. Despite the numerous challenges the industry has faced, the very best site managers of 2021 have remained focused on delivering high quality new homes for their customers. "
