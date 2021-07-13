Wolfscastle CP School/ Ysgol Casblaidd remains completely closed today, Tuesday, July 13, because of Covid-19, Pembrokeshire County Council has said.
Other schools are partially closed: Henry Tudor School is partially closed with Year Eight working from home since Monday, July 12, due to a positive lateral flow test of an individual.
Year Nine was also working from home on Monday 12 July but was due to return school today. Some Year 12 pupils have also been asked to self-isolate.
Mary Immaculate School in Haverfordwest is also partially closed due to COVID-19.
At Milford Haven School some Year 10 students are studying from home due to Covid-19.
At St Marks Church in Wales VA Primary School in Merlin’s Bridge Class Three will continue to isolate and Class Three will remain closed until the end of term. Pembrokeshire County Council reports that Ysgol Glannau Gwaun in Fishguard is also partially closed due to Covid-19.
Ysgol Penryhn Dewi in St Davids is also closed for the Year Three, Four and Five Development Phase bubble due to a positive Covid-19 test.
Pupils in this bubble have moved to online learning today, Tuesday July 13.
