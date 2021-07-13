The Port of Milford Haven has announced plans to bring Carriage Drive back to life, and wants ideas from the public about how to improve the area.

Carriage Drive (also known as The Avenue) is the former formal entrance used by officers in horse drawn carriages to access their residences inside the port walls, the Georgian buildings on the street now known as The Terrace in Pembroke Dock.

The port, now in partnership with Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, is seeking input from the community to produce a better use of Carriage Drive.

To show interest or put ideas forward on how to improve the area, visit https://carriage-drive.surge.sh/

People can make suggestions for either environmental, heritage or amenities improvements to the area, as well vote for or add to existing ideas.

All ideas will help form the basis of a funding application for the ambitious project. Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre will act as a hub for the project, where people can also have their say.

The project launched on Monday, July 12 and will remain open for three weeks.

The website also allows people to explore the area via virtual tours, delve into the past and compare the area through the ages.

Tim James, head of commercial development and energy at the Port of Milford Haven, said: "Interest in the heritage and future potential of Pembroke Dock has never been greater. We want to enhance this space giving the public and our customers and visitors amenity and experience they’ll tell others about when they visit the dockyard. We can all play a part in developing what goes into Carriage Drive – no ideas are off limits!"

Graham Clarkson, chairman of Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre said: "This is a fantastic idea to bring together local people in the constructive planning and improvement of the area. Members of the community are invited to use the dedicated community hub at the Heritage Centre where they can submit suggestions to the Port of Milford Haven. I would urge you to take advantage of this opportunity and make your suggestions known."