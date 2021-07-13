TV and radio personality Carol Vorderman joined members of Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru on a recent blustery morning at Porthgain Harbour for a challenging hike on the coastal path.

The group were also joined by consultant urologist Andy Thomas who is the chairman of Prostate Cymru.

Describing the event, a participant said, Carol's positive demenour more than made up for the weather.

"Carol recently became an ambassador for the charity and the lack of sunshine on the day was more than made up for by the passion and enthusiasm she displayed in her support for Prostate Cymru."

The event is part of the annual July Big Walk fundraising effort for Prostate Cymru when supporters are invited to walk a distance of 26 miles during the month of July.

Many achieve this by walking a mile a day whilst others choose to complete the challenge in one day.

Fundraising through sponsorship of those who choose to walk is a vital source of revenue for the charity. Anyone interested in getting involved can obtain more information by connecting with the following link: https://prostatecymru.enthuse.com/cf/the-big-walk-2021

You can also ring the Prostate Cymru Cardiff office on 029 2034 0029.

Alternatively, sponsorship or donations can be made by contacting chairman of Pembrokeshire Friends of Prostate Cymru, Brian Harries at the Bristol Trader Haverfordwest. Brian can also put you in touch with others who are walking in groups on a regular basis supporting the Big Walk in Pembrokeshire.

With one in eight men affected by prostate cancer, which becomes one in three if there is a family history, fundraising remains critical in enabling Prostate Cymru to continue playing a major part in making the best possible treatments available to all Welshmen in the ongoing battle with prostate cancer.