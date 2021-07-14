Concerns over pollution regulations and bovine TB were brought to the attention of Pembrokeshire MS Paul Davies during a meeting with county officials of the Farmers’ Union of Wales.

Organic dairy farmer and FUW vice-president Dai Miles said of the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations: “It’s already having an effect, the price of rented land has gone through the roof as big farms need more land to spread their slurry on.

"For the majority of medium to small farms, who either can’t find extra land or can’t afford it, it will mean reducing stocking numbers. Some of these farms have taken out loans and grants to develop their businesses and now they have to cut their business back.”

While the Miles family are preparing to deal with the new regulations, they were clear that a review must not be delayed.

Mrs Sharon Miles added: “Our main concerns are the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations coming in as it’s the small and medium sized farms that will suffer and won’t manage to keep up.

"It will force people to give up their business, retire sooner than they want or need to. The upcoming review gives the Welsh Government the opportunity to take another look at these regulations and put a plan in place that is better tailored to suit Wales.

Mr Miles added: “We have to be hopeful about the review but the Senedd and Welsh Government mustn’t drag its feet with it. I hope that the review will take into full consideration the financial implications these regulations have on small and medium sized farm businesses and tenant farmers and that they also consider the social and cultural impacts on rural communities, given the implications of these regulations on young farmers, tenants, and new entrants to the industry.”

The farm at Beudy Bach, Haverfordwest has also recently gone down with bovine TB and son Llŷr feels not enough is being done by the current Welsh Government to address and solve the issue.

He said: “This is the first time in three years that we have suffered a breakdown here. We had one reactor, a first calving heifer. For some reason, even though our direct neighbours are clear, we have been put under severe interpretation. As a result we lost another four cows, ranging from a first calving heifer to second and third calvers – animals which were in their prime.”

Llyr joined the business after returning from Aberystwyth University where he studied agriculture.

“Not enough is being done," he said. "I understand we have to control TB and the reactors do need to be slaughtered but it’s not just cows with TB. There is nothing being done to address the problem in the wildlife reservoir.

"Let’s not forget that countries such as France and Germany are able to maintain bTB incidence levels close to zero and the Republic of Ireland has been able to halve bTB incidents through proactive badger culling.”