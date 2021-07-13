UPDATE: Pembrokeshire-based Windswept Watersports' weekly paddleboarding sessions this summer for children in the county are now fully booked throughout the season.
The sessions, funded by Welsh Government through the Summer of Fun scheme, were eligible for any child between the ages of 6-18.
The lessons proved very popular from the start, with Windswept Watersports already having to regrettably turn disappointed children and parents away.
