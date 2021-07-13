A newly engaged couple have been left 'devastated' after losing their engagement ring in the sea at Tenby South Beach.
Amber Toon and Michael Allen from Staffordshire travelled down to Tenby on a romantic get away, which was eclipsed with their engagement in the afternoon of Saturday, July 10.
Unfortunately, shortly after the proposal Amber's fiancee Michael dropped the ROX style engagement ring in the sea.
Amber said: "Obviously we’re over the moon to be engaged but it’s heartbreaking at the same time. It was around 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon when it happened. I don't even know which part of the beach it was because it’s all a bit of a blur."
The photos Amber has of the area she was in when they lost the ring, are similar to that of Tenby South Beach near St Catherines Island.
After travelling four hours back to a village in Staffordshire, hundreds of miles away from the place the ring was lost Amber said she is still hopeful someone may find it and return it to her.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this ring please call the Western Telegraph at 01437 765000 or message us on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/westerntelegraph.
