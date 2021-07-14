Senedd Member Paul Davies recently visited Haverfordwest County AFC to meet with chairman Rob Edwards and talk about the club's ongoings.
The Bluebirds recently finished ninth in their first season back in Wales' top division, the JD Cymru Premier.
Paul Davies was very interested in the club's community-centred orientation, having recently appointed a full time community development manager, Wyndham Williams.
Wyndham Williams's role involves organising a range of activities including regular sessions for those who have dementia.
Furthermore, the club also facilitates teaching assistant apprenticeships and sports apprenticeships.
Paul Davies said: “It was great to visit Haverfordwest County AFC and hear about the club’s recent successes. The club are certainly going from strength to strength and I was really impressed by the work done by the club both on and off the pitch. Rob made it clear to me that this club has high aspirations, and I can’t wait to see the club meet those aspirations.
“It was also really interesting to hear about the community involvement with the club and I’m aware of some of the excellent initiatives that the club are involved with, such as apprenticeships, fun football for younger children and even walking football and group sessions for people with dementia. Haverfordwest County is a thoroughly progressive and inclusive club and a real attribute to our community.”
