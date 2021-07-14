DRIVING a car without insurance has cost a 49-year-old Tenby man £346.

John Mochan of Cresswell Street appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 12.

He pleaded guilty to driving a BMW 120D Sport on the A40 at Letterston without valid insurance on February 23, having changed his plea from not guilty.

Mochan was fined £162 and ordered to pay £150 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £34 surcharge. He must pay the total of £346 at the rate of £50 a week.

He also had six penalty points endorsed on his driving licence.