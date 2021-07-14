DRIVING a car without insurance has cost a 49-year-old Tenby man £346.
John Mochan of Cresswell Street appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court on Monday, July 12.
He pleaded guilty to driving a BMW 120D Sport on the A40 at Letterston without valid insurance on February 23, having changed his plea from not guilty.
Mochan was fined £162 and ordered to pay £150 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service and a £34 surcharge. He must pay the total of £346 at the rate of £50 a week.
He also had six penalty points endorsed on his driving licence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.