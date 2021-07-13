WHILE many people raise concerns about dirty or damaged road signs, a Stepaside resident has raised the issue of a different phenomena in Pembrokeshire, ‘zombie’ signs.

Neil Bonnaud has catalogued and detailed signs in the county that appear to be years out of date, apparently having a ‘life’ long after the thing they were supposed to alert road users to.

“Pembrokeshire County Council's website has a page to report ‘Traffic Signs (cleaning and repair)’.. What it needs is a page to report signs that are redundant - even though they still get cleaned,” said Neil.

With the help of Google Street View, Neil has been documenting some of the county's 'zombie' signs.

"Most common are the New Road Layout signs. Google Street View is really useful for seeing how long some of these signs have been contributing to our street furniture: The road under Kilgetty railway bridge was redesigned years ago - Recorded in May 2011; still there today."

It's not just Kilgetty that has a 'zombie,' Pembroke also features one.

"The Green in Pembroke has had a one-way system for years. Windsor Road. Still there from at least 2009. Apparently, we still need to be advised of this."

It isn't just our towns that host 'zombie signs.

"How long is it since the Manorbier Newton Water Garden Centre closed down?" asked Neil, adding: "Currently, a token line of black tape runs through the English wording. Clearly no-one cares about the Welsh."

While the 'zombies' may cause annoyance, Neil said there were more serious concerns on some.

"Some zombie signs verge on the dangerous such as the Salutation Square roundabout sign on the Cartlet," Neil said of Haverfordwest. "The town centre road has not come off the Fishguard Road for many years but this sign still confuses drivers."

He finished: "More and more appear - Morrison's roundabout in Haverfordwest, Maidenwells, Orange Way, Pembroke; Bush Street, Pembroke Dock. They get cleaned and sometimes illuminated - but they never get retired."

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “Pembrokeshire County Council is aware of this issue and plans to complete an inventory of signs to be retained or removed.”

Pictures: Google Street View.