Members of Milford Haven Swimming Squad are ready to make a splash after winning a £1,000 grant from a leading housebuilder.

The club is a step closer to buying new diving blocks after receiving the funding from Persimmon Homes West Wales.

The funding comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which sees 64 good causes across Great Britain awarded up to £1,000 every month.

Neil Arnold, chair of the club, said: “We are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes for this generous donation.

“The diving blocks we currently have are outdated and don't have a great deal of life left in them. When our swimmers travel to other clubs to compete, they are often faced not only with a new pool environment they've not seen before, but a style of diving block that is different to that they expect, immediately putting them at a disadvantage.

“This will be a huge boost. It’s great to see Persimmon Homes getting involved with the local community.”

Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Milford Haven Swimming Squad.

“Swimming is a great way to stay active and there is also a fantastic social scene around the sport. I’m sure these new diving blocks will bring a smile to many faces.”

For more information visit www.persimmonhomes.com, or to apply for Community Champions funding visit www.persimmonhomes.com/charity