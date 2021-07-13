Members of the Pembrokeshire Federation of Women's Institutes came together for their Spring council meeting via Zoom.

Chair Jenny Longland welcomed everyone and said she was delighted to see so many faces, but wished that it was in person.

She thanked all members for their support over the last year or so, as it had been so difficult for those involved.

There was also praise for the board of trustees for their hard work in helping to keep the Federation active and Kate Kelly, the acting Federation secretary, for all her work.

Jenny handed over to Margaret Bond, Federation treasurer, who gave a detailed financial report.

Three speakers were welcomed to the meeting.

The first was Huw Griffiths who studies marine biogeography, with an interest in the Polar regions and particularly the creatures that live at the bottom of the sea around Antarctica and the Arctic.

Huw has also worked with BBC Earth on Blue Planet and is an advisor for Frozen Planet 11.

Next up was Brian Harries, well-known as an after-dinner speaker and fundraiser for charities including Prostate Cymru.

He spoke about his adventures and achievements so far in life, and many of the viewers laughed along with his storytelling. Members also learned about his collection of cookery books and how he enjoys trying out recipes - some of which he uses at the Bristol Trader, Haverfordwest, which he runs with his wife Margaret.

The last speaker of the afternoon was Will Prichard, who in a partner in his family business near Fishguard. Will travelled extensively with the Young Farmers Club movement and also provides broadcasted and live commentary at local and national agricultural shows.

Members who introduced and thanked the speakers were Cathy Harry, Margaret Bond, Sam Wilson-Croft, Kathryn Wilkins and Pam Roberts.

Margaret James, a member of Cosheston WI, thanked the board of trustees for their hard work and dedication to the Federation, especially during such a difficult year.

Competition winners included:

One Hundred Words competition - Catriona Mitchell, Solva WI.

Walking treasure hunts, Milford Haven - Enid Rees and Trixie Nuthall, Freystrop and District WI; St Davids - Kathy Davies and Mary Haughton, Solva WI.

Winner of the calendar competition for 2020 was Susan Jenkins, Henner WI and for 2021, Avril Dockerill, St Florence WI.

Barbara Biebrach, Nolton WI, entertained everyone by playing her ukulele and singing.

In closing the meeting, chair Jenny thanked everyone for making the afternoon so successful, with special thanks to Heather Dunlop and Sam Wilson-Croft for their work in setting up and running the event.