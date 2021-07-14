PADDLEBOARDERS in difficulty led to the launch of both Tenby's RNLI lifeboats yesterday, Tuesday July 13.
The lifeboats were paged at 12.40pm, with the all-weather lifeboat tasked to one paddleboarder off Pendine, while the inshore lifeboat was tasked to another off Tenby's South Beach.
As the boats were preparing to launch, it was confirmed that the paddleboarder on South Beach had been rescued by a local passenger vessel and was in the process of being dropped ashore, so the inshore lifeboat was requested to assist with the rescue at Pendine.
Both boats made best speed to Pendine where they spotted the paddleboarder some way off the beach.
He confirmed that he had injured his knee and was unable to get himself ashore.
He was taken aboard the inshore lifeboat, before being dropped ashore at Pendine.
Both boats then returned to station, arriving at 1.45pm.
