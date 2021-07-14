THERE were two more shouts for Tenby's all-weather lifeboat, the Haydn Miller, yesterday, Tuesday July 13.
After being called out to an injured paddleboarder during the afternoon, the lifeboat was launched at 6.30pm following reports that several people had been cut off by the tide in the Pembrey area.
The volunteer crew made best speed to the area, 16 miles east of Tenby, but as they were arriving on scene, it was reported that the people had managed to get ashore on their own.
As the lifeboat was about to head back to station, it was tasked to a vessel with engine failure in the area. The occupants of the vessel requested a tow back to Burry Holmes.
Around three miles off Burry Holmes, they were joined by Burry Port lifeboat, which had also been involved in involved in the previous search. Burry Port took over the tow, allowing Tenby lifeboat to return to station, arriving at 8.15pm.
