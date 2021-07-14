A NEW scheme has been launched to provide grants of up to £250,000 to plant more trees with the potential for woodlands to become part of the National Forest for Wales.
Lee Waters, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, announced the launch of The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) to provide funding to create new woodlands and enhance and expand existing woodlands.
The Welsh Government scheme is open for applications until the end of August and will provide grants between £10,000 to £250,000.
The funding can cover items such as trees and plants; activities to engage local communities in the woodland; creating and enhancing public access, ranging from accessible footpaths and or nature trails.
You can find out more and ask questions on The Woodland Investment Grant by joining a live presentation next Wednesday, July 21, at 10am. Click here to join the live event and save the link to your calendar.
