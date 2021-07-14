Pembrokeshire County Council has announced a new partnership with Portfield Special School to develop an early years pre-school at Pennar for children with additional learning and complex medical needs between the ages of two and five.

Portfield Pre-School Pennar will open in September and will provide play and childcare opportunities for early years children.

The council is currently working with parents of children who previously attended Snap playgroup to communicate these changes.

Portfield School will manage the playgroup ensuring specialist additional learning needs expertise and access to additional professional support is retained.

“We are very pleased to be able to say that several of the staff from the Snap specialist playgroup have agreed to work with us in this partnership, so current users of SNAP will see plenty of familiar faces,” said Cllr Guy Woodham, the council’s cabinet member for education and lifelong learning.

Damian Hewitt, Headteacher of Portfield, said: “We are delighted to be part of this initiative which will provide a smooth transition into statutory education for our most vulnerable learners whilst providing early intervention and support to assist those where mainstream school may be a more suitable and inclusive option.

“It is our intention to work with Pembrokeshire County Council to grow the service with Portfield acting as a central support hub as we work with other settings across the county.

“Portfield is a county-wide resource and our vision is to work with the council and early years settings to develop this model further with other satellite sites opening in the future."

Cllr Woodham continued: “Having the early years relationship with Portfield will give parents the reassurance that their children’s needs will be fully supported either in a specialist environment or with outreach support in their own locality.

“The opening of the pre-school in Pennar will provide the continuity of setting and staff which is so important for the learners.”