Milford Haven School Year Nine boys football team has been rewarded in recognition of being runners up for Pembrokeshire Team of the Year.

Although not victorious, the school has shown its immense pride in the team making it to one of three finalists.

The team has been together since Year Seven, and as the players move into Year 10, the school has said that the boys have become 'incredible role models' for younger students.

Milford Haven School said: "Teamwork has been a key ingredient to the success of this team, and is a skill that will serve them well throughout life. These boys have shown that when we communicate effectively and learn to combine our efforts for a common goal great things can be achieved, both on and off the pitch."

Mr Edwards, the team coach, said: "These boys have been a credit to Milford Haven School, themselves and their families since they joined our school family. They have trained hard, played hard and truly deserved to make the semi finals last year.

"I genuinely believe that they could have won the Welsh Cup had it not been cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, but let's make it happen in Year 10. This isn't just about football, they are a talented and polite group of boys who are a pleasure to work with and deserve all of the successes no doubt coming to them in their futures."

The school continued: "As said by our Headteacher Ms Morris, the only place that you will find success comes before work is in the dictionary. These young men have worked hard and are proving that with great effort comes great reward. Da iawn to you all, and pob lwc for whatever may come next."