Pembrokeshire Leisure has announced that junior memberships are to return this September.
From September 1, all junior memberships will become live, with the monthly fee of £19.10 resuming.
Bolt-on swimming lessons, for those with a live household membership, will also be live from that date, and the monthly fee of £6.20 will resume.
Programming for all junior sessions will be site-specific, compliant with all current guidance and marketed in due course.
Leisure services manager Gary Nicholas said: “We are pleased to be able to look at increasing our provision of junior activities in September so that children can start to access the sessions that have had to be withdrawn throughout the pandemic.
“We hope that our junior membership package provides a cost effective means for taking part in a range of activities.”
To cancel a child’s membership, contact by July 31st 2021 by emailing your local leisure centre via https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/nearest-leisure-centre/
All chargeable products will be charged at standard and loyalty rate as of September 1.
