The school community at Milford Haven School has successfully raised almost £500 for four charities on the school's non-uniform day.
Non-uniform day was held on Monday, July 12, where schoolchildren were asked to contribute a suggested donation of £1 for the charities.
The £478.69 is to be shared equally between Get the Boys a Lift, Greenacres Animal Rescue, Patch Charity and Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity.
A school spokesperson said: "The pandemic has had a significant impact on fundraising for smaller local charities, who rely heavily on donations and the support of their communities, and our contribution will go some way to ensuring that these local charities are able to continue their fantastic work.
"Due to the pandemic and surrounding restrictions fundraising has been difficult this year, but we are glad to have continued our support of the community and these valuable local charities even in the most challenging of circumstances. Diolch."
