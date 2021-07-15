July 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the famous Cutty Sark Tall Ships Race taking place in Milford Haven in the summer of 1991.

Throughout 2021, Milford Waterfront is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the marina, and this month marks a special specific occasion.

Many gathered to the new marina to see the tall ships which raced around the waterway.

To see a selection of photographs from the event, from the ships themselves to the crowd on the marina, see the gallery at the top of the page.