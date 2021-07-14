Eighty new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area, according to today’s figures (Wednesday, July 14).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were 39 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 21 in Ceredigion and 20 in Pembrokeshire.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

Across Wales, 1,135 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 227,563 with 5,581 deaths.

There have been 19,186 tests since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is 17,127 – 11,321 in Carmarthenshire, 3,828 in Pembrokeshire and 1,978 in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 2,277,055 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1,861,700 are fully vaccinated.

In Hywel Dda, as of July 7, 494,792 residents have now received both jabs, with 14,175 given in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 129,966 first jabs given and 100,841 second does, with 53.4% full vaccinated.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,453 first doses administered and 69,573 second doses, with 55.3% fully vaccinated.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) there have been 51,387 first jabs given and 39,064 second doses, with 53.7% fully vaccinated.