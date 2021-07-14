Pembrokeshire County Show is making a limited live comeback this summer – for one day only.
The show, last held in 2019, went virtual in 2020 but is now planning to hold a limited number of events at the showground in Haverfordwest for competitors and other participants only.
According to the show's Facebook page it will host equine, livestock and various other competitions. We will bring you more information and updates as we have them.
