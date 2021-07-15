A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been given an interim driving disqualification ahead of his appearance in Swansea Crown Court.
Phillip Lee David was before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, July 13, where he pleaded guilty to failing to take a breath test in Haverfordwest on June 6.
Being charged with the offence put David in breach of a suspended sentence imposed in February for an offence of battery, the court was told.
Because he had committed a further offence during the operational period of the suspended sentence, he was bailed to appear in Swansea Crown Court for subsequent sentence.
The magistrates directed that, to ensure his appearance in the crown court on August 6, David must live and sleep each night at his address at Pwll, Llanelli. He was disqualified from driving until dealt with by this court.
