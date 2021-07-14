HAVERFORDWEST County manager Wayne Jones could take heart from an encouraging 2-1 pre-season win at second tier Ammanford AFC on Tuesday night.
The Bluebirds hit back from being a goal down to take the spoils, with goals either side of the interval from Elliot Scotcher and new signing Mason Jones-Thomas.
Former pro Leon Britton made his long-awaited home debut for the hosts, finally linking up with former Swansea teammates Andy Robinson and Lee Trundle.
A bright start from Ammanford saw them take the lead in the 13th minute with a well taken spot kick by Kai Whitmore, who stroked home a penalty, after being brought down.
The Bluebirds had a golden chance to equalise when ex-Swansea City Under-23s winger Mason Jones Thomas was fouled in the box, but keeper Craig Morris saved from Scotcher.
Scotcher was not to be denied, however, and he levelled for the Cymru Premier visitors in the 43rd minute, converting Henry Jones’ pin-point cross to make it all square at the interval.
Six minutes into the second half, another neat cross from former Bala man Jones found new signing Mason Jones-Thomas, and he drilled the ball home the winner from close range.
It needed a good save from keeper Morris to deny Kurtis Rees, and although Dylan Rees was shown a red card for a late challenge, the Bluebirds held firm for a battling 2-1 win.
Haverfordwest County (v Ammanford): Idzi, D Rees, Patten, Watts, Summerfield, K Rees, Shephard, H Jones, Wilson, Fawcett, Jones-Thomas. Subs: Wojciech, Lewis, K. Rees, D. James, M. George, S. Tancock.
