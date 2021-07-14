Valero will be testing its site alarms in Pembrokeshire tomorrow (Thursday, July 15) as part of a drill.
The alarms are known to be extremely loud, and can be heard for miles around the county.
However, the drill is simply routine, and therefore residents should not worry.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.