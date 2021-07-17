A 65-year-old dad-of-three is taking on a month-long cycling challenge, after overcoming a brain tumour.

Freelance marine consultant and Master Mariner Paul Potter has signed up to take part in Cycle 274 Miles in August, to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

A keen cyclist, Paul, from Fishguard, is fundraising to help find a cure for the disease, having been diagnosed with a meningioma in 2012.

Paul, who is married to Jo, a support worker at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, said: “The first indication that I had a brain tumour came in September 2012.

"I was having regular and persistent sharp pains in my head, which were centred just behind my right eye.

"I had also become sensitive to light. I went to see my GP, Dr Manomi, and she referred me for an urgent MRI scan.

“At the time, I was also about to start treatment for prostate cancer and was making regular trips to London, where I was under the care of the Dreadnought Unit at Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital.”

Paul had his MRI scan in October 2012, just before travelling to London to start radiotherapy.

On arrival at the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital, he was advised that his treatment would have to be halted, as the scan had revealed a golf ball-sized tumour in his right frontal lobe.

Paul said: “The medics didn’t know at that stage whether the brain tumour was linked to the prostate cancer.

"I was referred to Kings College Hospital where, on 4 November, I had a nine-hour craniotomy to remove the tumour.

"My wife Jo talks about the immense relief she felt when I finally came out of theatre and she realised that I was OK.”

He added: “Four days after my surgery, I got the results from the histology report, which determined that the tumour was low-grade meningioma. It was good news.”

Paul stayed at the Simon Patient Lodge at St Thomas’ Hospital for another two weeks before he was able to go home to Fishguard.

In March 2013, he resumed the prostate cancer treatment and had 37 sessions of radiotherapy at the Singleton Hospital in Swansea.

Paul said: “I feel very lucky that my brain tumour was treatable and that the lasting impact of my disease is minimal.

"I developed a slight speech impediment, which has improved with time and I have quite a visible scar but otherwise, very little damage was done.”

Recently, Paul was spurred to fundraise for Brain Tumour Research after watching a Sky News piece about brain tumour patient and dad-of-two Sam Suriakumar, who has been diagnosed with an inoperable glioma.

He said: “I lost my first wife, Jane, to breast cancer in 2002, when our boys were very young.

"I have three sons and I related to Sam, as a father. His story touched me, particularly when he and his wife spoke about the uncertainty of their future and the impact on their young family. I consider myself extremely fortunate because my tumour was operable and my scans have remained stable.

"When I heard Sam was working with Brain Tumour Research on their Stop the Devastation campaign, I read more about the charity’s vision to find a cure for brain tumours and I felt inspired to get involved.”

Cycle 274 Miles in August is an exciting new virtual challenge, which can be completed outdoors, in the gym or at home on a static bike.

Participants get a free cycling jersey and printed mile tracker when they sign up and set up a Facebook Fundraiser.

Paul said: “I’ll be cycling routes around the Pembrokeshire hills, proudly wearing my Brain Tumour Research jersey to promote the cause.

"I’m hoping that it will spark lots of conversations about brain tumours, so I can explain to people what I’m doing and why.

"The two cycle clubs I’m a member of – Team Cemais and Preseli Pirates – are supporting my efforts, which is fantastic.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Joe Woollcott, Brain Tumour Research’s Community Development Manager, said: “Paul’s story is one of hope and inspiration and will no doubt motivate people to consider donating, or maybe signing up to take part in the challenge themselves.

“Cycle 274 in August is a fantastic challenge, as it encourages people to get out, enjoy the fresh air and raise vital funds to help find a cure for this devastating disease.

"The miles can be clocked up virtually, or in any way that suits you and at your own pace. Join our Facebook group to find out more about how to get involved.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is calling for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia and is also campaigning for greater repurposing of drugs.

To make a donation to Brain Tumour Research via Paul’s fundraising page, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-and-Jo-Potter-BTR