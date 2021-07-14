Coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed from Saturday in Wales but face masks will still have to be worn in most indoor public places and on public transport, the first minister has said.

In a statement, Mark Drakeford said Wales will move fully into alert level one from Saturday, July 17 - the changes were paused four weeks ago because of the spread of the delta variant and to enable more people to be vaccinated in Wales.

There will be further easing of the rules from August 7, if the public health situation allows, to alert level zero which will see most restrictions scrapped.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “We are entering a new phase of the pandemic. Cases of the virus have risen sharply since the delta variant emerged six weeks ago but, thanks to our fantastic vaccination programme, we are not seeing these translate into large numbers of people falling seriously ill or needing hospital treatment.

“We can be reasonably confident that vaccination has weakened the link between infections and serious illness. But there is still a risk that this third wave of the pandemic could cause real harm – either direct harm from the virus or indirect harm from, for example, people having to isolate

“We can move to alert level one for indoor spaces from 17 July and go further for outdoor spaces because we know the risk of transmission outdoors is lower.

“We are also publishing plans for a new alert level zero, which will have fewer legal restrictions but which will still need all of us to take steps to protect ourselves.”

The changes from July 17 are as follows:

Up to six people can meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation

Organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 seated and up to 200 standing

Ice rinks can reopen

Wales will also take the first step into alert level zero as the limits on the numbers of people who can meet in public places or at events will be removed. Outdoor premises and events will also have greater flexibility around physical distancing.

Also from July 17 other changes include:

New rules for children’s residential activity centres so children in groups of up to 30 can visit

A specific requirement for employees to provide comprehensive information on the risks and mitigations identified in the COVID risk assessment with their employees.

If Wales moves to alert level zero on August 7, all premises would be able to open and most – but not all – restrictions will be removed and replaced with the ongoing requirement for all organisations and businesses to carry out Covid risk assessments. These will determine what reasonable measures are needed to be put in place to keep workers and customers and visitors safe.

There will also be no legal limits on the number of people who can meet others indoors, including in private homes.

Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport at alert level zero from 7 August, with the exception of hospitality settings.

The First Minister said: “The pandemic is not over and the virus continues to spread across Wales, which makes it really important for everyone to say yes to vaccination and to do everything we can to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“Even though vaccines have weakened the link between the virus and hospitalisation, we are seeing young, fit people suffer from long-Covid, which, for some, has a major impact on their lives.

“We have the headroom to continue to gradually remove restrictions, but each and every one of us has a really important part to play to keep Wales safe as we head into the summer.”

The First Minister has also confirmed that people who have who have been fully vaccinated in the UK will no longer need to self-isolate if they are returning from an amber list country, in line with the position in England and Scotland.