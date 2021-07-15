As demand for staycation accommodation and prices continue to soar, a Pembrokeshire charity is providing affordable holidays to families.

For less than £100 per person per night, families can visit the Field Studies Council's Dale Fort hostel in Haverfordwest, with infants going free too.

Ian Wainwright, commercial director for Field Studies Council, said: “With the continued uncertainty around foreign holidays and changing travel restrictions, it’s not surprising that many families are choosing to spend time here in the UK.

“Demand for self-catering cottages, caravans and campsites is at an all-time high and this is unfortunately driving up prices and making a summertime getaway unaffordable for some families.

“After the challenges we’ve all faced over the last 18 months, we think it’s important that everyone has the opportunity to spend some time away from home relaxing — and our Stay With Us Family Adventure breaks offer the perfect solution, with an affordable price tag. In fact, you’ll pay the same price for a holiday with us in August as you will in October!

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our guests this summer and with holidays still available at some of our locations, we’d love to hear from anyone wanting to know more about what we offer.”

The Field Studies Council, a leading provider of outdoor education in the UK, launched its Stay With Us family holidays last year at the peak of the pandemic to maintain an income stream for the charity while school visits were restricted.

It welcomed thousands of visitors during its first season in summer 2020, with a similar turnout expected for summer 2021.

All Stay With Us locations have received the ‘Good to Go’ mark in recognition of following government and industry Covid-19 guidelines on cleanliness and social distancing.

For more details on all Stay With Us breaks and availability, visit https://www.field-studies-council.org/stay-with-us/.