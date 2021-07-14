A further school has partially closed today (Wednesday, July 14), meaning eight across the county are not fully open.
Holy Name Catholic School in Fishguard has partially closed today due to Covid-19 reasons.
This means that it is one of two partially closed schools in Fishguard, along with Ysgol Glannau Gwaun.
Haverfordwest also has two schools partially closed, with Mary Immaculate School and St Marks in Wales VA Primary School also with the same status.
Class Three at St Mark's will not return to school until September.
Nearby Wolfscastle Community Primary School is the only school completely closed in the whole of Pembrokeshire.
Milford Haven School has a partial closure for Year 10 learners, while Years Three, Four and Five learners at Ysgol yr Eglwys yng nghymru Penrhyn Dewi in St David's are undertaking remote learning.
Also, Henry Tudor School in Pembroke Dock is partially closed to all of Year Eight learners and a small number of Year 12 students.
