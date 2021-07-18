THE ST Dogmaels author of a new handy pocket-sized phrasebook is hoping to use humour to inspire people to learn some simple Spanish phrases.

Anne Cakebread’s Teach Your Dog Spanish (published by Y Lolfa) shows that learning useful expressions does not have to be boring or daunting, and makes picking up a few basics accessible to everyone.

Every phrase is shown in both Spanish and English, accompanied by appealing 1950s-style retro illustrations as well as help with the Spanish pronunciation.

There are over sixty expressions to practise, from phrases such as ‘Ven aqui’ (‘Come here’) and ‘¿Quieres jugar?’(‘Do you want to play?’) to general phrases such as ‘Sigue recto’ (‘Go straight ahead’) and ‘¿Qué pasa?’ (‘What’s up?’).

Author Anne regards the book as a fun introduction to learning Spanish for all ages.

“I studied Spanish at school, but found it difficult to pick up the language as I hadn’t been to Spain, and didn’t get the chance to practice,” she recalled. “I’d love to go back in time and give this book to the teenage me!”

The book is part of a series designed to help readers learn a language while engaging with their pet, and was inspired by Anne bestseller Teach Your Dog Welsh (Y Lolfa, 2018).

“When I moved to Pembrokeshire, I adopted Frieda, a rescue whippet who only understood Welsh,” she said. “Slowly, whilst dealing with Frieda, I realised that I was overcoming my nerves about speaking Welsh aloud, and my Welsh was improving as a result.

“This gave me the idea of creating a series of books to help others learn. The popularity of the series has been amazing!”

*Teach Your Dog Spanish by Anne Cakebread (£5.99, Y Lolfa) is available now.