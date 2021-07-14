Milford Haven Golf Club are hosting another charity golf day this week, this time in aid of the Ieuan Evans Memorial Fund.
The Ieuan Evans Memorial Fund funds research into neuroblastoma, which Ieuan Evans was diagnosed with in September 2018.
Despite his fight, Ieuan sadly could not beat neuroblastoma, and so the fund was founded to further research.
Now, Milford Haven Golf Club is hosting a golf day to raise funds to further research.
The golf club has recently held charity days in aid of Alzheimer's UK, Milford Youth Matters and Prostate Cancer UK to name a few.
The charity golf day will be held this week on Friday, July 16 with a cost of £50 per team of four in a Texas scramble format.
There will also be a raffle on the day, tickets for which will be sold on Thursday and Friday on Facebook.
On the Just Giving page for Ieuan Evans Memorial Fund, Ieuan's family has said: "Please help us raise awareness and funds in Ieuan's memory to fund research into neuroblastoma and other children’s cancers, with an ultimate goal of one day finding better treatments and finally a cure!"
To read more about the memorial fund, or to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ieuan-evans-memorial-fund
