The Food Standards Agency has recalled all cooked seafood (fresh and frozen crabs and lobsters) produced by Shores Seafood Pembrokeshire, based in Monkton.

The Product Recall Information Notice has been issued because the products have been produced without approval, which means they do not meet the food safety requirements and are therefore deemed unfit for human consumption.

It follows the serving of a Remedial Action Notice on Shores Seafood Pembrokeshire on April 26 2021 by Pembrokeshire County Council’s Public Protection Department, which prohibited the business from the production and distribution of cooked crab and lobster.

If you have bought any of the above cooked products since April 26 2021 you are advised not eat them.

Live crabs and lobsters are not subject to the product recall.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s food safety team has been working closely with the FSA and has removed products from the local premises which they are aware have been supplied with cooked products from Shores Seafood.

It is possible that additional premises within Pembrokeshire or further afield may have also been supplied and if this is the case, the council urges them to please email the food safety team in the first instance, at foodsafety@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or if an email is not possible, phone 01437 764551 to notify the authority where and when they bought any of these products.

They may also wish to return any products to where they were bought, for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency Product Recall Information Notice can be found at: https://www.food.gov.uk/news-alerts/alert/fsa-prin-40-2021