Milford Haven Neighbouring Policing Team has announced that two streets within the town are being named as 'Street of the Week.'
Milford Marina, Hakin Point and Chapel Street will be streets of the week from July 19 to July 25.
The Neighbouring Policing Team say it is still committed to engaging with the community via the Street of the Week scheme.
Increased patrols will be undertaken in these areas, as well as a 'Street Briefing,' on Wednesday, July 21 between 10.30am and 12pm.
The briefing will take place around the Marina Mackerel Quay area, where the team hope to talk to members of the community.
Milford Haven Police said: "We urge those within our local communities to take the opportunity to discuss any matters which you feel that we can help with.
"We look forward to speaking and working with you to ensure that we keep our communities safe."
