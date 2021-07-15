Following the news that WRW Constructing Visions is going into administration, Pembrokeshire County Council has received confirmation that administrators have been appointed.
The news of WRW going into administration is a blow to the council’s housing development programme, as WRW are the lead contractor for the development site in Johnston.
The company had also recently won the tender exercise for a further two sites in Milford Haven and Tiers Cross.
Discussions of who would be willing to take over the operation of the housing development sites are ongoing between council officers and the consultants appointed by the administrator.
Councillor Michelle Bateman, cabinet member for housing said: “It is disappointing to hear this news about a large construction firm which has many active sites across south Wales, and I sympathise with the many local subcontractors who are being placed in financial risk by what is happening.
“We are keen to see work resume on the Johnston site and provide continued work opportunities for those contractors affected.
“We are also considering options for the remaining two sites that WRW were involved in in Pembrokeshire.”
With any queries relating to this statement, contact housingCLO@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
To read more about WRW's administration, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19438647.wrw-goes-administration-unfinished-work-pembrokeshire/
