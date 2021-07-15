UPDATE: A further Pembrokeshire school has partially closed today (Thursday, July 15) due to Covid-19 reasons, as a further year group at another has had to start undertaking remote learning.
Monkton Priory Community Primary School in Pembroke has partially closed today because of Covid-19.
Furthermore, at Ysgol yr Eglwys yng nghymru Penrhyn Dewi in St David's, Year 10 learners have started working from home today, rather than participating in face-to-face learning, as they were doing yesterday.
The school was already partially closed, with development phase learners (Years Three, Four and Five) already undertaking remote learning.
This now means nine schools are either completely or partially closed across Pembrokeshire, in Pembroke, Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, St David's and Fishguard.
No other school in the county has changed its status today, meaning that all other updates from yesterday remain the same.
To see the other schools closed or partially closed in Pembrokeshire for Covid-19 reasons, visit https://www.westerntelegraph.co.uk/news/19442322.another-fishguard-school-partially-closes---pembrokeshire-schools-closures-update/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.