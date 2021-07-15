HAVING administered over half a million coronavirus vaccines, Hywel Dda University Health Board has issued an update on its walk-in vaccination clinics.

According to its latest statistics, up to 14 July, some 506,627 vaccines have now been given across Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

In its latest vaccine bulletin, the health board revealed that some centres will close for training purposes, as demand for walk-in jabs falls.

"To help all Hywel Dda residents have easy and flexible access to a COVID-19 vaccine, first and second dose walk-in vaccine clinics have been running at all Hywel Dda mass vaccination centre across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, as well as dedicated antenatal and mental health and wellbeing vaccine clinics in selected venues," said a Hywel Dda statement.

"Over the next few weeks, some of our centres will close to allow for staff training as the number of people attending walk-in appointments reduces.

"Please check our website and social media channels for any changes to the opening times of some of our venues before travelling.

"Appointments can still be made by contacting us by calling 0300 303 8322, or email: COVIDenquiries.hdd@wales.nhs.uk or visit the Hywel Dda website."

In the last week, it reports that 10,767 people were given their second jab across the three counties, with 225,752 people now fully vaccinated

Meanwhile, a total of 280,875 people are reported to have received one dose of a vaccine – including 1,068 in the last seven days.

In Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) there have been 90,739 first doses administered and 73,322 second doses, with 58.3 per cent fully vaccinated.

Ceredigion (population 72,695) has seen 51,610 people receive a first dose and 41,651 a second dose up to July 7, with 57.3 per cent now fully vaccinated.

And in Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) there have been 130,383 first jabs given and 106,203 second doses, with 56.3 per cent full vaccinated.