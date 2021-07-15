A REPORT that two teenagers were in difficulty in a dinghy led to a shout for Tenby’s inshore lifeboat yesterday evening, Wednesday July 14.
The lifeboat launched at 6.20pm to go to the teens who were off Castle Hill.
The volunteer crew took the teens aboard the lifeboat, where they were checked over to make sure they needed no medical attention, before being returned to the North Beach, along with the boat.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.