A REPORT that two teenagers were in difficulty in a dinghy led to a shout for Tenby’s inshore lifeboat yesterday evening, Wednesday July 14.

The lifeboat launched at 6.20pm to go to the teens who were off Castle Hill.

The volunteer crew took the teens aboard the lifeboat, where they were checked over to make sure they needed no medical attention, before being returned to the North Beach, along with the boat.