A FOUR-STOREY development of 34 apartments above commercial units is being proposed for a prominent corner site in Tenby.

The scheme would see the demolition of the town's former post office and Royal Mail delivery office buildings and adjacent shop unit at the junction of Warren Street and Deer Park.

The redevelopment of the 1,300 square metres site at 1 Warren Street is being proposed by Trillium (RMF) Ltd which intends to make a full planning application, with conservation area consent, to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

As the scheme is classed as a major development, a pre-application consultation is now underway.

It is proposed to demolish the existing building and erect a mixed-use development incorporating a four-storey residential apartment building with ground floor commercial space (Class A1/A2, A3 and D2 use), two-storey rear mews building, on-site parking, amenity space, landscaping and all associated development.

Tenby Town Council is due to discuss its response to the consultation at its meeting next Tuesday, July 20, where comments will be considered from Tenby Civic Society.

The society concedes that there is 'much carefully thought-out detail' in the proposal, but has raised concerns at the lack of social housing and the potential for the building to appear 'intrusive' at a junction where there are currently one and two storey buildings.

Planning documents state that the 34 residential apartments would be made up of 23 one-bed units and 11 two-bed units over the four-storeys and a two-storey rear mews building, with 116 square metres of commercial space on the ground floor.

The application follows extensive pre-application discussions with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s planning and conservation officers.

The proposal documents state: "The scheme seeks to bring back into beneficial use a disused, largely vacant site at a prominent location.

"A respectful and sensitive design approach has been adopted, formulated in close consultation with the National Park Authority, in order to deliver a characterful development which positively enhances the Tenby conservation area."

Anyone who would like to comment on this proposal in advance of the planning application being submitted can email oliver.hanney@tetratech.com or write to Tetra Tech Planning, 5th Floor, Longcross Court, 47 Newport Road, Cardiff CF24 0AD

The closing date for the receipt of responses is midnight on August 5, 2021.